Safe (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $261.32 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Safe has a market cap of $261.32 million and approximately $580,761.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.54 or 0.00030531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 68.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

