Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($159.09) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Monday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.69.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

