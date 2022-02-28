SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. 2,259,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

