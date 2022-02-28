SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. 2,259,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.
SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
