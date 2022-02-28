SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,182. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

