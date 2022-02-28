SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. 2,190,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

