SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.29)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $513-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.81 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

SAIL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. 2,190,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 151,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

