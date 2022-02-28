SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-$112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.78 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.37. 2,190,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

