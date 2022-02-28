Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.28

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($35.96) to €28.50 ($32.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.49) to €30.10 ($33.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26.
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
