Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 14,600 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. 1,632,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,543. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 78.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.