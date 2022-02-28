Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

