Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$211,797.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,856.60.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, David Awram sold 65,700 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35.

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,464. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

