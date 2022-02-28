SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Up 5.9%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 508,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 441,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

