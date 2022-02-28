SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Up 5.9%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 508,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 441,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SANUWAVE Health (SNWV)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.