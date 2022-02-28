SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

SBAC stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.95. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.38.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

