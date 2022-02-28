SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.48-$11.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.39. 969,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average is $343.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in SBA Communications by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.38.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

