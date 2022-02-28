SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.48-$11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.428-$2.468 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SBAC stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.39. The stock had a trading volume of 969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.38.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

