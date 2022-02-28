SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.48-$11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.428-$2.468 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SBAC stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.39. The stock had a trading volume of 969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.62.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.38.
In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
