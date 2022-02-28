Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.09

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 88253606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

