SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.
About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFY)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.