Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

SCFLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.01) to €9.00 ($10.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

