Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 214,623 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $45.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.