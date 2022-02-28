Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 54,780 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE ELY opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

