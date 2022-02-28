Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $281.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total transaction of $207,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $2,600,877.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,380 shares of company stock valued at $54,982,278. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

