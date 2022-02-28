Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,900 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $324.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

