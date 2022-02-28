Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,891 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 153.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

