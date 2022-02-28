Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 596.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 131.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.74 on Monday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

