Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $82,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $29,964,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $8,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 228.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 131,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 0.10. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.