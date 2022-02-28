Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $139.61 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

