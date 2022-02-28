Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

DBX stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

