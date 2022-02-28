Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,875 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRO stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

