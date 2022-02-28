Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CMC Materials worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CCMP opened at $186.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

