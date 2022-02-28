Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Convey Holding Parent worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 6.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNVY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

