Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.