Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD opened at $98.70 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

