Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cowen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $30.34 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.