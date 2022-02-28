Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 11,549 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

