Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 24,400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Henry Schein by 15.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Henry Schein by 70.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

