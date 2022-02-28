Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $64,669,233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 134.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,392,000 after buying an additional 345,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 166.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.99 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

