Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Fathom worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 41.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $101,557.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

