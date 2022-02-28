Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 15,056 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

