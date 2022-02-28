Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $346.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

