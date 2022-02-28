Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 297,207 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,207 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

