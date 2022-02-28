Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 56,757 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,757 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,403,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,160,000 after acquiring an additional 295,518 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,415,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $250.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average is $250.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

