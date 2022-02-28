Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Latham Group worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWIM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $16.94 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Latham Group Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.