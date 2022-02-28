Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.17 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

