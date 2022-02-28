Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,828.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,828 ($24.86) and last traded at GBX 3,064 ($41.67), with a volume of 656017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,063 ($41.66).

SDR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.98) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.67) to GBX 3,544 ($48.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.51).

The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,398.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,553.28.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

