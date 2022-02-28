Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of SDGR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.76. 1,992,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,906. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $114.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

