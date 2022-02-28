Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 1,992,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,906. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

