Scotiabank Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,509. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$24.03.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

