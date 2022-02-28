Scotiabank Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$118.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONEX. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective for the company.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of ONEX stock traded down C$1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$84.43. 111,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,754. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Onex has a 12-month low of C$72.71 and a 12-month high of C$101.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.