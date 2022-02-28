Scotiabank Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.62. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,125. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 222,300 shares of company stock worth $1,397,241.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

