ScPrime (SCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109,133.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $41.69 million and $109,133.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,077,925 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

